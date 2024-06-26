Marvel Studios Returning to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Studios is returning to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H. Deadline reports that the MCU will be hitting the main stage again as the massive media event gets rolling in California this summer. July 25-28 will see tons of comic book fans along with a host of other visitors descend on San Diego Comic-Con. Typically, Marvel Studios gets their massive presentation on the road Saturday night in Hall H. That hasn't been confirmed yet. But, it feels like a good bet at this point. It's likely that Kevin Feige and company will want to take a victory lap on Deadpool & Wolverine as the long-anticipated blockbuster hits theaters. (That's the release weekend for 2024's only MCU movie, so go ahead and secure those tickets now.)

After last year's smaller-scale event, Marvel and others will likely want to make a big statement. But, it won't just be a celebration of a more uniform summer for fans and the studio itself. The MCU has undergone a "creative retooling" that saw projects shifted and others prioritized. Simply put, it's a different world than the summer of 2022 when Marvel Studios got up at San Diego Comic-Con and introduced the world to The Multiverse Saga. There have been some highlights so far with Spider-Man: No Way Home, WandaVision, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Loki, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

(Photo: Marvel is headed back to Comic-Con. - San Diego Comic-Con International)



However, with the future in a bit of a transitional period after all these release date shifts and real-life speed bumps, look for Marvel Studios to lay out the path to Avengers: Secret Wars even more carefully. Next year's slate brings some anticipation with The Fantastic Four, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. To say nothing of Daredevil: Born Again and the TV side of things. Marvel Studios will likely take that stage to tease other properties that people don't even know about yet. It's going to be quite a spectacle as San Diego Comic-Con unfolds.

Deadpool & Wolverine Up Next For Marvel Studios

(Photo: Deadpool & Wolverine finally collide in the big film. - Marvel Entertainment)

The next big challenge for Marvel Studios is Deadpool & Wolverine. This Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman team-up has been years in the making. A lot of that excitement has carried the movie through the marketing campaign for its release. Just today, Kevin Feige alluded to the long road to this X-Men and MCU crossover on The Official Marvel Podcast. The MCU architect actually got his start on X-Men and the sequel. So, this is a wild full-circle moment for Feige as he welcomes in Jackman to what he's been building over here on the big screen.

"When Hugh came on board, it became very emotional on a personal level for me, because my Marvel career absolutely started 26 years ago in pre-production on the first X-Men film," Feige continued. "I was apart of X-Men 1 and X-Men 2, and really the first three to a certain extent, before we had the honor and privilege of becoming Marvel Studios and developing the MCU. I had not seen Hugh in a while and certainly had not thought about Wolverine or the X-Men as something that we could do ourselves for many, many years."

