Dune: Part Two Release Date Delayed

Denis Villeneuve's Dune was originally slated to hit theaters in 2020 before being pushed to 2021, with his upcoming Dune: Part Two also earning a delay, though it will only be pushed into November of 2023 from October, which is much less frustrating for audiences. While the first film was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and all theatrical release schedules being upended, it's unknown what is causing the delay this time around, other than the studio potentially just shifting around their releases for optimal scheduling windows. Dune: Part Two is now slated to hit theaters on November 17, 2023.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, and Josh Brolin are all confirmed to be returning for the new film, with the project having also added Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Austin Butler in recent months.

Ahead of the release of Dune, the filmmaking team made it clear that the film would only adapt the first half of the Frank Herbert novel, with this upcoming sequel set to conclude the adventure. Writer Jon Spaihts previously revealed, however, that talks have already happened of potentially developing the book Dune Messiah into a film, completing a live-action trilogy.

"Dune Messiah is the next book, and it's one of three books with Dune, Dune Messiah, and Children of Dune, that covers the lives of the characters we meet in the first novel," Spaihts explained to The Playlist earlier this year. "Subsequently, there's a giant leap in time and the series gets stranger and more epic as it carries on. But Dune Messiah picks up years after the close of Dune, and yes, Denis has talked seriously about making that film as well, as a conclusion of the trilogy. Dune Messiah is a very interesting book, which in some ways, deconstructs Dune and plays as a cautionary tale, even more than Dune does, about the dangers of blending religion and politics, the hazards of following charismatic leaders, and the dangerous struggle that's always alive between the individual and institutions."

In addition to the upcoming Dune: Part Two, HBO Max is also developing a series based on the franchise, Dune: The Sisterhood.

Dune: Part Two will land in theaters on November 17, 2023. Stay tuned for details on Dune: The Sisterhood.

