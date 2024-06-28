New Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Reveals Sabretooth First Look

Marvel Studios has released a new, one-minute teaser trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring a first look at the film's take on Sabretooth. Posting it to social media, star Ryan Reynolds joked, "don't think we can add another 'and' to the title." Of course, it also looks like this fight is going to happen in the wasteland set that has dominated most of the cameos teased for the movie. The scene, which features a collapsed and crumbling 20th Century Fox logo, appears to be a void outside of time, presumably abandoned by the Time Variance Authority, who seem to be setting up camp in this movie too.

Sabretooth is played by Tyler Mane, who originated the role in X-Men. In the years since he hasn't returned to the role of Sabretooth (it was played by Liev Schreiber in X-Men Origins: Wolverine), but that hasn't stopped the former WWE star from getting into the superhero business. He had roles in Jupiter's Legacy for Netflix and Max's Doom Patrol.

In the comics, Sabretooth is Wolverine's arch-nemesis -- another character with a healing factor and claws who at one time, fans believed might be Logan's father. That's actually what co-creator Chris Claremont had originally intended for the character, according to interviews after he finished writing X-Men, but he never made it official during his run, and later writers contradicted it. First appearing in Iron Fist #14 in 1977, Sabretooth became inseparable from Wolverine and the X-Men starting in the mid-1980s when he was part of the villainous Marauders.

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.