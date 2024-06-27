Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On July 1st, 2024

July 2024 will be a light month for new LEGO releases, though there's still plenty to be excited about with sets like the LEGO Icons Bumblebee (10338) on the way. What's more, August is expected to be a big month with new Nintendo sets and some crazy Star Wars mashup sets, having already been revealed (pre-orders for the Star Wars sets are live now). That said, Everything you need to know about the must-have LEGO drops for July 2024, can be found below.

Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET June 30th / July 1st unless otherwise indicated. Promotions haven't been revealed thus far, so keep an eye out for freebies that you can grab with your order. You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.

(Photo: LEGO Icons Transformers Bumblebee )

LEGO Sets For July 2024

(Photo: LEGO Star Wars Rebuild The Galaxy Dark Falcon Set )

Notable LEGO Pre-orders for August / September 2024