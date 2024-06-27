Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On July 1st, 2024
Includes LEGO Transformers Bumblebee, Disney, Star Wars, and more.
July 2024 will be a light month for new LEGO releases, though there's still plenty to be excited about with sets like the LEGO Icons Bumblebee (10338) on the way. What's more, August is expected to be a big month with new Nintendo sets and some crazy Star Wars mashup sets, having already been revealed (pre-orders for the Star Wars sets are live now). That said, Everything you need to know about the must-have LEGO drops for July 2024, can be found below.
Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET June 30th / July 1st unless otherwise indicated. Promotions haven't been revealed thus far, so keep an eye out for freebies that you can grab with your order. You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.
LEGO Sets For July 2024
- LEGO Icons Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole – $179.99 (Available to Insiders 7/1 and everyone else on 7/4): See at LEGO
- LEGO Icons Bumblebee – $89.99 (Available to Insiders 7/1 and everyone else on 7/4):: See at LEGO
- LEGO Disney Elsa's Ice Palace – $99.99: See at LEGO
- LEGO Disney Ariel's Crystal Cavern – $29.99: See at LEGO
- LEGO Disney Ariel's Music Stage – $15.99: See at LEGO
- LEGO Marvel Iron Man MK5 BrickHeadz- $9.99: See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force of Creativity Coffee Table Book – $149.99 (Ships on July 20th) – See at LEGO
Notable LEGO Pre-orders for August / September 2024
- LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 – $299.99 (September 1st): See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer – $159.99: Pre-order at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars The Dark Falcon – $179.99): Pre-order at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-up – $109.99: Pre-order at LEGO
- LEGO Botanical Collection Chrysanthemum – $29.99: Pre-order at LEGO
- LEGO Botanical Collection Plum Blossom – $29.99: Pre-order at LEGO
Trending Now:
-
1Steam Gives Away $30 Game From 2024 for Free, But Offer Only Lasts 24 Hours
-
2Nickmercs, TimTheTatman Respond to Dr Disrespect's Admission of Messaging a Minor
-
3Cartoon Network Collides With Jujutsu Kaisen in Regular Show Crossover
-
4Dungeons & Dragons Overhauls Druid's Wild Shape Ability
-
5One Piece Cosplay Brings Nami Back To Whole Cake Island