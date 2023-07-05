Dune Star Says First Film Is "F-cking Nothing" Compared to Part Two

The adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune from director Denis Villeneuve was one of the most acclaimed films of 2021, but according to star of not just that film but also of the upcoming Dune: Part Two Rebecca Ferguson, the original film will look like "f-cking nothing" compared to the accomplishments of the sequel. Understandably, with the first film only adapting the first half of the book, the culmination of the adventure will bring even more cataclysmic events, so there's an inherent escalation of the material, but with Dune earning such rave reviews, it's still a bold tease about Part Two. Dune: Part Two lands in theaters on November 3rd.

"It's so f-cking good. I get emotional talking about it because I love Denis and I love [cinematographer] Greig [Fraser] and I love the team," Ferguson shared with Collider. "But dude, number one is phenomenal and big and grandiose, and then you go close-ups and the imagery and the acting. Yeah, it's all great. It's f-cking nothing compared to number two. Number two, it's like a f-cking gut punch. It's unreal."

She added, "I haven't seen the film. I've read the script. I've seen the footage. I've come onto set when I'm not filming, which by the way I don't do because I'm too busy, tired, and I don't really care. I'm done. I wanted to see the setups. I wanted to see Austin Butler do what he was doing. It's unbelievable. There are no words. The costumes, [Jacqueline West's] costumes, what Austin's bringing to that character, what Christopher Walken does. I mean, it's unreal."

While the sequel brings back a number of characters from the first film, such as Ferguson's Lady Jessica and her son Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, Butler and Walken mark new additions to the cast. Butler plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen while Walken plays Emperor Shaddam IV.

"Their characters are huge and important, and they are emperors, and they are princesses, and they are brutal killers, and they are gory," Ferguson shared about the newcomers. "They are fully and utterly needed to make the spectacle that it is, and it's the crème de la f-cking crème of actors. That's what it brings."

