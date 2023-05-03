Dune: Part 2 Trailer Released

We can no longer prolong the inevitable, because the first trailer for Dune: Part Two has officially arrived. Today, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment debuted the first footage for the sequel, which is the highly anticipated followup to 2021's Dune. The footage not only shows the harrowing adventures in store for Paul Atredies (Timothée Chalamet) and his unlikely resistance on the planet Arrakis, but his new foe in the form of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler).

"Running on the sand dunes... feeling so small on these incredible hills. How small we are compared to Mother Nature? I love it," Lady Jessica actress Rebecca Ferguson recently shared with Jake's Takes of the filming experience. "I'm gonna say, Part 2 is better than Part 1. And that's me without seeing it, that is me saying it based on what I've read, what I've seen, what I've filmed."

Who will be in Dune: Part Two?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The film is expected to also see the return of Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar. New characters will include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

"[We] really try to dig into the humanity of [the character]. It's that thing of the bad guy in the world doesn't feel like he's the bad guy," Butler explained in an interview late last year. "He feels like he's the hero of his own story. And that can be a hard thing with certain characters; with others, it's easier, but you have to not judge the character, and you have to find a way to feel the motivation towards anyone of your actions. So, we had a lot of conversations and crafted that together."

"Denis is so thoughtful, he doesn't miss anything, and his attention to detail is remarkable," he said. "Denis is amazing; he's such an incredible director. The energy on his sets is amazing, everyone trusts him so much, and it's such a well-oiled machine, and he's a master of the craft."

Dune: Part 2 is currently scheduled to be released on November 3rd.