Dune Movies Reportedly a Planned Trilogy

Warner Bros. Pictures has already begun promoting the sequel to their Academy Award-winning film Dune, and fans are excited to see what happens next. Dune: Part Two looks like it will wrap up the story that began in the first film, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, we're in for a wild ride. But now it seems that we will be getting more of the Dune universe other than the Dune: Sisterhood series that is being planned for the Max streaming service. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Pictures is planning three films in the Dune saga, with the third film more than likely being based on the Dune: Messiah book. While nothing has been confirmed about the possible trilogy, it seems incredibly likely if the second film is successful.

What is Dune: Part Two about?

Warner Bros. Pictures describes Dune: Part Two as follows:

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Wonka," "Call Me by Your Name"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Malcolm & Marie," "Euphoria"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning"), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Avengers: End Game," "Milk"), Oscar nominee Austin Butler ("Elvis," "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood"), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh ("Black Widow," "Little Women"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Thor: Love and Thunder"), Oscar winner Christopher Walken ("The Deer Hunter," "Hairspray"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Léa Seydoux (the "James Bond" franchise and "Crimes of the Future"), with Stellan Skarsgård (the "Mamma Mia!" films, "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos"). Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert's novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant. Villeneuve is again collaborating with his Dune creatives: Oscar-winning director of photography Greig Fraser; Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette; Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker; Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert; Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West. Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is again on hand to create the score."

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to hit theaters on November 3rd!

