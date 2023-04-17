Dune Star Says Part Two Will Be Even Better Than Original

Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune earned acclaim from audiences and critics when it landed in theaters back in 2021, so expectations are quite high for how he'll conclude the experience with the upcoming Dune: Part Two, with star Rebecca Ferguson already sharing praise that the follow-up is even better than its predecessor. What makes these comments especially exciting is that they are based specifically on the script and the scenes that have been shot as opposed to the finished product, with the completed film then likely to be even more impressive. Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters on November 3rd.

"Running on the sand dunes... feeling so small on these incredible hills. How small we are compared to Mother Nature? I love it," Ferguson shared with Jake's Takes of the filming experience. "I'm gonna say, Part 2 is better than Part 1. And that's me without seeing it, that is me saying it based on what I've read, what I've seen, what I've filmed."

Dune: Part Two is described, "This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The sequel stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stellan Skarsgård all returning for the sequel, while the series has also added Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub. The sequel was once again directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Based on the inherent nature of the film being a conclusion to the epic, we can expect some exciting elements being brought to life, with Ferguson's costar Dave Bautista previously teasing the sequel's intensity.

"This is so amped up from the first film. The first film was just an introduction to what this film is," Bautista shared with Collider earlier this year. "There's just so much going on, it's so much more cutthroat and political and intense. And there are moments of levity where [there are] some funny moments, and they're kind of absurd humor, but there are those moments. So it's just so much more amped up than the first film."

