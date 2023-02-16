Dune: Part Two Star Florence Pugh Speaks Out on Co-Stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet

This fall will bring the arrival of Dune: Part Two, the conclusion to the cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction epic. The live-action sequel will be starring a mix of new and returning characters, including Florence Pugh playing Princess Irulan. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Pugh spoke about the experience of working on the film, and the kinship she felt with her contemporary co-stars — Paul Atreidies actor Timothee Chalamet, Chani actress Zendaya, and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen actor Austin Butler.

"It's actually an interesting point because for the majority of my career I've worked with lots of older actors that I've had to pinch myself for working with. I've learnt a lot just by watching. To do 'Dune' with those specific actors at the front, like Timmy [Chalamet] and Zendaya and Austin [Butler]—they are remarkable people, number one, and unbelievable actors, number two. They're stars in their own ways, not in the cliché way of using the word. They're just—they're sparkly people. I'm now lucky enough to call them all my friends, which is super exciting. For me to be able to work with the 'young Hollywood' of the moment, and them being beautiful people, and then have them on my phone when I want to text them—to see that that's the direction in which our industry is going is such a wonderful feeling."

Who will be in Dune: Part Two?

Dune: Part Two is also expected to see the return of Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, with Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

"[We] really try to dig into the humanity of [the character]. It's that thing of the bad guy in the world doesn't feel like he's the bad guy," Butler explained in an interview late last year. "He feels like he's the hero of his own story. And that can be a hard thing with certain characters; with others, it's easier, but you have to not judge the character, and you have to find a way to feel the motivation towards anyone of your actions. So, we had a lot of conversations and crafted that together."

"Denis is so thoughtful, he doesn't miss anything, and his attention to detail is remarkable," he said. "Denis is amazing; he's such an incredible director. The energy on his sets is amazing, everyone trusts him so much, and it's such a well-oiled machine, and he's a master of the craft."

Dune: Part 2 is currently scheduled to be released on November 3rd.