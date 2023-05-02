Dune: Part Two Trailer Teaser Offers New Looks at Sequel Characters

The first official look at Dune: Part Two was released last week at Warner Bros. Discovery CinemaCon presentation, though today brings us not only the first official poster for the new movie, but also a trailer teaser that delivers fresh looks at both returning and all-new characters. This trailer teaser features a look at Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan, as well as teasing the iconic sequence in which Paul Atreides uses a device that he hopes can lure one of the franchise's massive sandworms. You can check out the trailer teaser below before the full trailer debuts on May 3rd, with Dune: Part Two set to hit theaters on November 3rd.

Dune: Part Two is described, "This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The sequel stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stellan Skarsgård all returning for the sequel, while the series has also added Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub. The sequel was once again directed by Denis Villeneuve.

While the upcoming film is set to conclude the adventure that kicked off in the 2021 film, adapting the back half of the Frank Herbert novel, the minds behind the project aren't ruling out the development of a third chapter.

"I always envisioned three movies," Villeneuve shared with Entertainment Weekly back in 2021. "It's not that I want to do a franchise, but this is Dune, and Dune is a huge story. In order to honor it, I think you would need at least three movies. That would be the dream. To follow Paul Atreides and his full arc would be nice."

He added, "[Frank] Herbert wrote six books, and the more he was writing, the more it was getting psychedelic, so I don't know how some of them could be adapted. One thing at a time. If I ever have the chance to do Dune: Part Two and Dune Messiah, I'm blessed."

With those comments about a trilogy coming before the first film was released, subsequently becoming a financial and critical success, along with earning various awards and accolades, the likelihood of more Dune films will be dependent upon how this second installment performs.

Dune: Part Two is set to land in theaters on November 3rd.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments!