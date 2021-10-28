Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Wants to Make a Trilogy

Dune hit theaters and HBO Max last week, and it’s been met with a lot of love from critics and audiences alike. Currently, it’s up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics score after 350 reviews and a 91% audience score after 2,500 reviews. Fans have been wondering if the movie would be getting a Part Two, and it was announced yesterday that the sequel has been officially greenlit. If director Denis Villeneuve gets his way, the movies won’t stop there. According to a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Villeneuve is hoping to turn Dune into a trilogy.

“I always envisioned three movies,” Villeneuve shared. “It’s not that I want to do a franchise, but this is Dune, and Dune is a huge story. In order to honor it, I think you would need at least three movies. That would be the dream. To follow Paul Atreides and his full arc would be nice.” He added, “[Frank] Herbert wrote six books, and the more he was writing, the more it was getting psychedelic, so I don’t know how some of them could be adapted. One thing at a time. If I ever have the chance to do Dune: Part Two and Dune Messiah, I’m blessed.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warner Bros. Chief, Toby Emmerich, said the following of a Dune follow-up: “Denis Villeneuve has crafted a film that is both visually extraordinary and emotionally transporting, as evidenced by its global success both critically and at the box office … We are thrilled to continue on this journey with Denis and his cast and crew, and our partners at Legendary, and can’t wait to bring the next chapter of this epic tale to theaters in October 2023.”

Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Stellan Skarsgård as Vladimir Harkonnen.

Dune‘s official synopsis reads, “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

Dune is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.