New Dune: Part Two Poster Released

Dune: Part Two has a brand new poster as the hype around the sequel continues to build. On Twitter, the gorgeous image of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya is there in all of it's orange-tinted glory. November is going to be something special for the fans who have been waiting for Denis Villeneuve's follow-up to the smash-hit. It's been a while now, as one would expect with a cast this talented and their schedules. However, things are picking up right where they left off in the first one. And that prospect has tons of viewers excited to see parts of these novels for the first time with the director's vision. You may not get the vibe from this poster, but the action has ratcheted up quite a bit for Dune: Part Two. Check out the image down below.

Recently, Jake's Takes spoke to Rebecca Ferguson about how Dune: Part Two will eclipse the first one. "Running on the sand dunes... feeling so small on these incredible hills. How small we are compared to Mother Nature? I love it," Ferguson said in the interview. "I'm gonna say, Part 2 is better than Part 1. And that's me without seeing it, that is me saying it based on what I've read, what I've seen, what I've filmed."

Dave Bautista also hyped the return trip to this universe with Collider. "This is so amped up from the first film. The first film was just an introduction to what this film is," he began. "There's just so much going on, it's so much more cutthroat and political and intense. And there are moments of levity where [there are] some funny moments, and they're kind of absurd humor, but there are those moments. So it's just so much more amped up than the first film."

What's Coming In Dune Part 2?

Not that long ago, director Denis Villeneuve described his upcoming film as "a war epic action movie." But the filmmaker also made it his mission to center the love story between Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. "I wanted to make a very human movie, very close to the characters, despite the scope of the film," Villeneuve said. "I kept saying to my crew, 'The most important thing is that spark, that relationship between both of these characters.' If we don't capture that, if we don't have that onscreen, there's no movie. The epicenter of the story is this relationship."

"The universe of Dune is a complex world of geopolitics and with tons of ecological and technological metaphors that hold up today," Chalamet chimed-in. "But at the center, there's this relationship where Chani sort of becomes a moral compass." He added, "Even to say that out loud feels kind of huge, and she's really the humanizing, grounding force to that."

Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters on November 3rd.

