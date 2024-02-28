Dune Actress Rebecca Ferguson Fires Shots at "Idiot" Co-star Who Screamed at Her On Set

Dune: Part Two's Rebecca Ferguson revealed that one of her previous co-stars screamed at her on set, forcing her to defend herself while calling him an "idiot." The actress portrays Lady Jessica in the Denis Villeneuve sci-fi epic that releases in theaters this week, so the marketing machine is still chugging along. Dune: Part Two is tracking for a massive opening week at the box office, so it may be surprising to find something negative in the news. That's exactly what happened when Ferguson revealed details about her on-set drama with an unnamed co-star, though it doesn't appear to be about anyone from the Dune movies.

The Reign With Josh Smith podcast had Rebecca Ferguson on as a guest to talk about Dune: Part Two and her acting career. The topic shifted to a time when Ferguson "found her voice" on set, where she recounted being screamed at by an actor who was at the top of the call sheet. "I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out," Ferguson said. "And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at and I would cry walking off set."

"This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, 'You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with?' I stood there just breaking," Ferguson continued. "Because this person was number one on the call sheet, there was no safety net for me. No one had my back."

How Dune's Rebecca Ferguson handled an uncomfortable situation on set

Rebecca Ferguson revealed how standing up to this co-star was the first time she ever defended herself on set, and how nervous she was going to work the next day. "You get off my set. You can F off," she told the unnamed actor. "I'm gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again."

She added, "And then I remember the producers came up and said, 'You can't do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set.' And I said, 'The person can turn around and I can act to the back of the head.' And I did. I was so scared. I feel it now when I'm saying it."

The director of this movie eventually admitted to Ferguson that they weren't doing a good enough job creating a safe environment. Ferguson recounted the director saying, "You're right. I am not taking care of everyone else. I'm trying to fluff this person because it's so unstable."

What is Dune: Part Two about?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.