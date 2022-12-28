Dune: Zendaya Shares Sweet Birthday Message For Co-Star Timothee Chalamet

Dune: Part Two is currently in production with director Denis Villeneuve and the sequel will see the return of some of the first film's stars, including Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides) and Zendaya (Chani). Yesterday, December 27th, marked Chalamet's 27th birthday. The Oscar-nominated actor received a lot of love from friends and fans on social media, including a cute post from Zendaya. The Marvel star took to her Instagram stories yesterday to share a fun photo featuring her Dune co-star.

"Happy birthday to this kid," Zendaya wrote. You can check out a screenshot of the post below:

(Photo: Instagram)

In addition to Zendaya, Chalamet is also reuniting with his Little Women co-star, Florence Pugh, in Dune: Part Two. In the sequel, Pugh will be taking on the role of Princess Irulan. Chalamet recently praised the talents of both Pugh and Zendaya.

"Florence is really special," Chalamet shared with Variety. "She's an incredible actor. She was incredible in Dune -- seriously incredible. She brought a gravitas to the role. And I can't believe my good fortune at this young age...between Taylor Russell in Bones and All and Zendaya in Dune. And Austin Butler's in that movie too." Chalamet also confirmed that Pugh had wrapped her role in the Dune sequel.

Speaking about Zendaya's talents, Chalamet expressed, "She hasn't wrapped yet, and it's amazing. She's bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance. And she's really become a sister. I'm so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend, and also to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca [Guadagnino], because we worked with him back to back on wildly different projects."

Who Is Austin Butler Playing in Dune: Part Two?

In addition to Pugh, Dune: Part Two will also feature Elvis star, Austin Butler. He will be playing Feyd-Rautha, the favored nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard), leader of the rival house to House Atreides. In the books, he is more cunning than his brutish brother, "Beast" Rabban (Dave Bautista), and he ultimately becomes the primary antagonist to Chalamet's Paul Atreides.

"We bonded immediately, I really love him a lot. I've been a huge fan of his work. Getting to be out there, there weren't a lot of people our age necessarily so we stuck together. He feels like a brother now. He's amazing, I really enjoyed the time with him," Butler recently shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Dune: Part Two is currently slated to hit theaters on November 3, 2023.