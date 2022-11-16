Dune: Part Two Star Timothée Chalamet Praises Florence Pugh and Zendaya

With filming underway on Dune: Part Two, star Timothée Chalamet once again takes center stage as Paul Atreides, as the new sequel sees him not only reuniting with costar Zendaya but also acting alongside franchise newcomer Florence Pugh. Chalamet recently praised the talents of both of his costars, having previously worked with Zendaya briefly on the first film while he also starred with Pugh in Greta Gerwig's Little Women. Zendaya reprises her role of Chani, who had minimal screen time in the first film, while Pugh takes on the character of Princess Irulan. Dune: Part Two is currently slated to hit theaters on November 3, 2023.

"Florence is really special," Chalamet shared with Variety. "She's an incredible actor. She was incredible in Dune -- seriously incredible. She brought a gravitas to the role. And I can't believe my good fortune at this young age...between Taylor Russell in Bones and All and Zendaya in Dune. And Austin Butler's in that movie too." Chalamet also confirmed that Pugh had wrapped her role in the Dune sequel.

Speaking to Zendaya's talents, Chalamet expressed, "She hasn't wrapped yet, and it's amazing. She's bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance. And she's really become a sister. I'm so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend, and also to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca [Guadagnino], because we worked with him back to back on wildly different projects."

Dune: Part Two is described, "This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

While the upcoming sequel is set to conclude the back half of Frank Herbert's original Dune novel, this new film won't be the end of the franchise, as director Denis Villeneuve has teased making a possible third film, while HBO Max is developing a prequel TV series Dune: The Sisterhood.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on November 3, 2023.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments!