Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Digital Release Date and Bonus Features Announced

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a digital release date and its bonus features have been revealed, as well. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on video On-Demand and digital purchase on May 2nd. The film will hit DVD and Blu-ray later in the month on May 30th.

You can get the full details about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves home video release and bonus features, below:

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS:

HONOR AMONG THIEVES

ARRIVES ON PREMIUM VIDEO-ON-DEMAND AND FOR DIGITAL PURCHASE MAY 2, 2023 Will arrive on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook™, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on May 30th An action-packed adventure that's fun for the whole family, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES arrives for fans to watch at home on Premium Video-On-Demand and to purchase on Digital May 2, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Synopsis – A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people in this hilarious and action-packed adventure. "Fans who purchase the film on Digital will have access to over an hour of fascinating bonus content taking them deeper into the exciting world of Dungeons & Dragons. Go inside the making of the movie, featuring interviews with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and more. Explore the universe, characters, magical creatures, epic fight sequences, and stunning visual effects. Plus, laugh along with a hilarious gag reel and check out deleted & extended scenes not seen in theaters!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Bonus Features Explained

(Photo: Paramount)

From Dice to Dragons: Honoring the Lore- Go behind-the-scenes with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and the cast and crew to witness the thrilling journey of bringing the classic board game to life in the ultimate D&D experience.

Rogues' Gallery: The Heroes of Dungeons & Dragons- Get an in-depth look at the heroes of the film as the cast delves into their characters and reveals the secrets behind bringing them to life on screen.

Fantastic Foes- Explore the dark side of D&D with a look at the film's complex and fascinating villains.

The Bestiary- Check out the cutting-edge visual effects, prosthetics, and intricate costumes that went into the creation of the movie's magical beings and fantastical beasts.

Forging the Forgotten Realms- Discover the secrets behind the exciting sets and breathtaking locations in far away lands!

Broadswords, Battle-axes & Badass Brawls- Dive into epic fight sequences with a behind-the-scenes look at the mind-blowing stunts and powerful weaponry that went into this heart-pumping action adventure.

Gag Reel- Don't miss the hilarious gag reel with bloopers and outtakes.

Deleted and Extended Scenes- Uncover even more of the action with deleted & extended scenes not seen in theaters!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will arrive on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook™, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on May 30th. It is rated PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language