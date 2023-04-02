Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Global Box Office Opening Weekend Total Revealed

Paramount's newest potential franchise-starter got off to a good start at the box office, both here in North America and across the globe. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves didn't set any box office records with its opening this weekend, but it did provide its studio with a solid global start, doing plenty to earn its budget back and potentially spawn a sequel.

Dungeons & Dragons took home the top spot at the box office this weekend, beating John Wick: Chapter 4 and earning $38.5 million domestically. Internationally, the fantasy comedy really over-performed expectations. Dungeons & Dragons was originally projected to earn around $25 million total from international markets, but the actual haul at the end of the weekend is $33 million. All-in-all, that gives the film a $71.5 million global opening.

The film opened in more than 60 markets this weekend and was number one in several of those. The UK was a big market for D&D, as it earned more than $4 million in the country.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is directed by Game Night duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, from a script the co-wrote alongside Michael Gilio. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. You can check out Paramount's official synopsis or Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves below!

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

What do you think of the overall box office performance for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves? Are you hoping to see a sequel in the future? Let us know in the comments!