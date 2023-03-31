Dungeons & Dragons Directors Reveal How THAT Cameo Happened

Spoilers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follow! In a world where movie spoilers and cameos often get ruined before a movie even comes out, the new Dungeons & Dragons film managed to keep one of its biggest secrets very close to the vest. At a moment when audiences perhaps least expect it, the movie drops a very familiar face in the form of Bradley Cooper, but you may not even recognize him. In the scene, Michelle Rodriguez's character Holga returns to gather items from her old home and to see her ex-husband Marlamin. The joke of the scene is that Marlamin is a halfling and Bradley Cooper's face is super-imposed onto a very tiny body, at least half the size of Rodriguez.

So how did this happen? How did one of the biggest movie stars on the planet even end up in the film and it was kept a total secret?? Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, co-director John Francis Daley confirmed how it came to be. "Well, I co-starred with Bradley (Cooper) on the show Kitchen Confidential when I was 19 years old, and we appreciated each other's careers from afar after that experience," the filmmaker noted. "And so when this opportunity came up, we knew we wanted someone to inhabit the role that brought with it this sense of gravitas and just full-on acting chops. So I don't remember who it was that pitched Bradley, but the second I heard the name, I thought, 'Oh, let's go for it.' So we sent him a copy of the unfinished film and he loved it. So he was ready to jump on board, and it was such an awesome day."

The surprise of Cooper appearing in the movie isn't just for the audience but also for actress Michelle Rodriguez. Speaking in a previous interview with Yahoo, Rodriguez confirmed that she'd actually shot the scene with someone else (British actor/director Dexter Fletcher previously confirmed that it was him). "It was originally another actor [in that scene]," the actress said. "They added [Cooper] after the fact and then told me about it. I was like, 'What?'"

What Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves About?

Here's what Paramount has to say about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." In addition to the cast listed above, the movie also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Rege-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant and was directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.