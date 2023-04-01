Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Performing Better Than Expected, Beats John Wick: Chapter 4 at Box Office

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is outperforming expectations at the box office, turning what was expected to be a close matchup between it and John Wick: Chapter 4 in its second weekend into a clear victory for the film based on the beloved TTRPG. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves earned $15.3 million on its first day, including $5.6 million in preview screenings, setting it up for an opening weekend total of approximately $40 million. While that's a decent start, the Dungeons & Dragons movie still has some work to do to reclaim its reported $150 million budget. Meanwhile, John Wick: Chapter 4 will have a stellar second weekend with $28.3 million, keeping it in second place.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been generally well-received by fans and critics as a rollicking, fun fantasy adventure that keeps the spirit of the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop experience. ComicBook.com's Christian Hoffer awarded the film a review score of 4-out-of-5. He writes:

"Overall, I enjoyed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, despite its opening act flaws. It captures a bit of the joy and fun that comes from playing a Dungeons & Dragons game, while being faithful (but not too serious) to the source material. By figuring out that the strength of Dungeons & Dragons isn't the rules of the game or the worlds that support it, but rather the intrinsic fun that comes with getting into fantasy shenanigans with people you like, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is both enjoyable and a true representation of the game itself. "

Rounding out the top five at the box office this weekend is the new addition His Only Son and familiar sequel titles Creed III and Scream VI. The full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.