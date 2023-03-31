Dungeons & Dragons Box Office Previews Pull in $5.6 Million

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves came out of the blocks with a strong $5.6 million preview box office. The Paramount movie has been highly-anticipated with the rising profile of the Hasbro franchise in recent years. (Somewhere Critical Role and Stranger Things fans are smiling.) On Thursday, the movie managed to bring in $4.1 million and the remainder came from special screenings around the country. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been gaining steam on social media for weeks now, and a lot of viewers want to see what the fuss is all about. At about 3,850 locations around the United States.

It's a big bet on Dungeons & Dragons by Paramount and eONE. The property has skyrocketed in popularity during the pandemic era. All that time inside led to a lot of players young and old getting into tabletop roleplaying games. That along with the aforementioned popularity of Stranger Things and Critical Role has sent sales shooting up. So, the movie is a logical next step in building things out. However, directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein aren't putting the cart before the horse here.

"I'm excited to be in the theater with people as they hopefully unanimously are shocked by it being a film that they did not expect," Daley told Comicbook.com recently. Goldstein added, "The scope of it, the adventure and action and also just that there's laugh out loud (moments) and there's emotion, I mean, people are really going to feel something at the end of this movie, I hope and think they won't expect that."

What Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves About?

Here's what Paramount has to say about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." In addition to the cast listed above, the movie also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Rege-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant and was directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

