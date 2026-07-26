Dungeons & Dragons Movie Sequel Gets the Update That No Fan Wants to Hear (And It Gets Worse)

While fantasy movies in general tend to scratch an itch for Dungeons & Dragons players, as a whole, they’ve been seemingly left out of the film club. Enter Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a movie, quite literally, made for them. It was hilarious, with a wildly stacked cast that featured huge names like Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Rodriguez. There was literally a character named Jarnathan—which, if you play D&D, just makes perfect sense. And since 2023, fans have desperately been awaiting any news of the well-deserved sequel. But it seems the news that’s just come out of Comic Con is disappointing, to say the least.

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Sitting down with Ash Crossan of ScreenRant, Jonathan Goldstein, the film’s director, revealed that he and his co-writers had actually been hired to pen the screenplay for a Dungeons & Dragons sequel. He also noted that the script exists, but he’s unsure whether he and his team will ever be able to bring that story back to life. The most infuriating thing about the lack of a sequel? It seems to hinge on financial reasons. “We actually wrote a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons. We were hired to write it. I don’t know that it will see the light of day for a number of financial reasons. They’re expensive movies to make, but it’d be great fun to do it. We love that cast, and we think we wrote something that fans would like,” said Goldstein.

Is There Any Hope for a Dungeons & Dragons Sequel?

The answer is a nebulous maybe. The fact that the original film had its theatrical release shoved between John Wick 4 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie crushed its chances of having the hoped-for box office returns, but its critical reception remains incredible, with the movie holding a 91% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. But Paramount had expressed interest in a sequel—albeit with a much smaller budget to work with—when Brian Robbins was still in charge. However, Robbins is no longer calling the shots, and Paramount has been pretty clear that reinventing Star Trek is now their main priority.

Not all hope for Dungeons & Dragons film and television content is lost, though; Netflix is officially moving forward with a series they’re calling The Forgotten Realms. And while it won’t be continuing the story that we all fell in love with back in 2023, thanks to Ed, Holga, and company, it’s already like The Forgotten Realms will be a wholly original story, bringing to life the world that most Dungeons & Dragons fans initially fell in love with when they started playing.

What are your thoughts on the lack of an Honor Among Thieves sequel? Do you want to see the script that Goldstein wrote, or are you more excited for new D&D content coming from Netflix? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.