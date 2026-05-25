One of the Best Fantasy Movies of the Century is About to Stream Completely Free

While there have been many great fantasy movies, one of the genre’s best releases is soon going to be available to stream for free. When it comes to cinematic releases, the fantasy genre has been a consistent presence across the years. Many of the best fantasy movies have helped the genre evolve in exciting ways, although many of its key tropes have been present for decades. The lasting popularity of fantasy has been ensured by the release of many great movies, with numerous titles that continue to stand out as exceptional examples of how the genre can be brought to life in live-action.

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In the 21st century so far, there have been very few fantasy movies as well-crafted as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The first big-budget Dungeons & Dragons adaptation to truly do the franchise justice proved popular with audiences and critics, earning praise for its visual effects, humor, and the combined talents of its excellent cast. In what is sure to be great news for all fantasy fans, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to stream for free on Pluto TV, landing on the platform on June 1.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a Must-Watch for Fantasy Fans

As well as being the most successful Dungeons & Dragons movie to date, Honor Among Thieves is one of the best fantasy movies released this century. Its story makes use of countless common fantasy tropes, but the movie’s true appeal comes in its presentation of its story. With every member of its ensemble cast fitting a common fantasy archetype, Honor Among Thieves manages to deliver a story that feels like a traditional Dungeons & Dragons campaign, but with crucial cinematic flair.

Fantasy might be Honor Among Thieves‘ primary genre, but it certainly doesn’t lack for comedy. The performances of Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Regé-Jean Page in particular stand out as incredibly funny, and the movie’s overall tone is one of humor. By taking a more light-hearted approach to its heavy fantasy elements, Honor Among Thieves combines the appeal of high fantasy with the charm and wit of other successful franchises, such as the MCU.

Calls for a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves have continued almost incessantly since its release. While a follow-up might not yet be forthcoming, the clear opinion of most fans is that the film is one of the best fantasy movies in many years. Now, with Honor Among Thieves set to stream free on Pluto TV from the beginning of June, it would appear that the movie’s popularity is only likely to increase, making a sequel seem all the more possible as a result.

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