Netflix’s Dungeons & Dragons TV Show Has Another Major Challenge to Overcome After This 10/10 Release

Netflix’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons show is exciting for a number of reasons, but The Forgotten Realms faces a new challenge now, thanks to a 10/10 fantasy release. Netflix’s live-action D&D show will bring viewers to the titular location from the tabletop RPG, under the creative guidance of producer Shawn Levy and showrunner Drew Crevello. With Honor Among Thieves not garnering strong enough returns to warrant a sequel — and the Dungeons & Dragons series planned for Paramount+ being axed — Netflix has given fans of the franchise something to look forward to.

Of course, the streamer’s live-action D&D show won’t be without challenges. It will have to overcome obstacles specific to the franchise, like eliminating problematic Drow tropes, and challenges applicable to the entire fantasy genre. Netflix doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to canceled fantasy shows, which adds another concern. And an incredible Prime Video release is presenting new competition, which will be difficult for even the best live-action series to live up to.

The Mighty Nein Presents a New Challenge for Netflix’s Dungeons & Dragons Show to Overcome

The Legend of Vox Machina spinoff, The Mighty Nein, made its debut on November 19, and it’s already on its way to becoming Prime Video’s best fantasy series. Based on Critical Role’s second D&D campaign, the series is taking Vox Machina fans 20 years into the future, introducing a new continent, cast of characters, and set of political conflicts. Only three episodes are available to stream so far, but one thing is obvious from the opening: this show is special. Not only is it one of the best fantasy releases of recent years, but it’s one of the best projects based on D&D to make its way to the screen.

As The Legend of Vox Machina boasts a three-season streak of 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was generally well received, that’s no small feat. But while those projects set the bar high for Netflix’s live-action D&D show, it wasn’t impossibly so. A TV show has the potential to reach a wider audience than Honor Among Thieves, along with more time to tell its story. And it would be less cartoonish and lengthier than The Legend of Vox Machina. However, The Mighty Nein has higher stakes, a darker tone, 40-minute episodes, and the benefit of being on streaming. For all these reasons, it will be difficult for Netflix’s live-action show to top.

The Legend of Vox Machina & The Mighty Nein Bring up a Harsh Reality for a Live-Action D&D Show

The success of The Legend of Vox Machina and The Mighty Nein are exciting, but they present Netflix’s Dungeons & Dragons show with steep competition. They also hint at a harsh reality for fantasy projects overall, as so much of what’s come out post-Game of Thrones has been canceled, disappointing, or both. Their ability to defy those odds suggests that animation could be a better medium for the category. Series like Arcane, Castlevania, and Helluva Boss support that theory.

And for Dungeons & Dragons, animation feels especially fitting, as capturing the heart of the RPG usually means nailing a good balance of high stakes and humor. While it’s not impossible to do this in live-action, more lighthearted, comedic elements don’t always translate as well in that medium. They tend to come off as less cheesy in an animated format, but such shows can still successfully convey the weight of more serious storylines.

There’s Still Hope for Netflix’s Upcoming Series

The Mighty Nein sets a high bar for Netflix’s Dungeons & Dragons show, and it raises new challenges to consider, but all hope isn’t lost for the live-action series. The positive reception and streaming success of Honor Among Thieves suggests there’s still a demand for live-action stories in the tabletop RPG’s world. And many D&D fans are eager to see Drizzt Do’Urden on-screen, a development that’s become a real possibility with the show being set in the Forgotten Realms. Additionally, Netflix’s show can now look to The Mighty Nein, using what’s working for the animated story to make smart choices about its own. If it plays its cards right, it could even surpass Prime Video’s Critical Role shows.

