Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC’s superheroes and Marvel’s has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years…but it’s been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn’t consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that’s still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.

Fans love the idea, though, and now that superhero movies and TV shows are everywhere, the notion of teaming live-action characters from both universes is one that has been floated a few times. Marvel chief Kevin Feige has said, basically, that such an idea isn’t on his radar, but “never say never.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Dwayne Johnson says he believes that he, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds could make it happen.

“I turned to Ryan [Reynolds] and Gal [Gadot] and I said there should be a cross over,” Johnson told Variety. “We can be the ones to possibly make it happen. We’ll see what happens.”

You can see the clip below.

.@TheRock foresees a cross over with the Marvel and DC universes: "I turned to Ryan [Reynolds] and Gal [Gadot] and I said there should be a cross over… We can be the ones to possibly make it happen. We'll see what happens." https://t.co/M232HP48fJ pic.twitter.com/4uiNysPb2j — Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021

Johnson, Gadot, and Reynolds are currently appearing in the Netflix original movie Red Notice together, so it’s likely this is where the star would have “turned to” the others to pitch the idea. In the film, an Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

It’s hard to picture just what a crossover between the very earnest Wonder Woman (Gadot), the fourth wall-breaking Deadpool (Reynolds) and a rigid, violent antihero like Black Adam (Johnson) would look like, but it’s hard to argue that if there’s any batch of people with the star power to make it happen, these three would be a great start.

Red Notice hits theaters on November 5, and Netflix on November 12.