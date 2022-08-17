E.T. 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Gift Sets Include a Lunch Box and Action Figure
If you didn't pick up the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Steven Spielberg's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial when it was released in 2017, these new limited edition 40th anniversary gift sets might entice you. There are two exclusive options available – a version with a classic lunchbox that might look a lot like the one you carried around in elementary school in the early '80s, and a version with a Bendyfig. A breakdown of these options can be found below.
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Gift Set [4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital] / $64.99 – Amazon Exclusive: Includes a tin tote lunchbox with thermos, booklet, and a certificate of authenticity.
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Gift Set [4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital] / $34.96 – Walmart Exclusive: Includes and E.T. Bendyfig figure
- E.T The Extra Terrestrial 40th Anniversary Steelbook [4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital] / $24.99 – Pre-order at Target
Note that a 35th anniversary E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial 4K Blu-ray gift set is available here on Amazon for $19.99 with a booklet and CD bonus. The standard 4K Blu-ray is available on Amazon for $13.89. As for special features, we have to assume that they remain unchanged from the 2017 release. They are as follows:
- The E.T. Journals – Retrace the day-to-day experience of creating E.T from behind-the-scenes footage shot by Academy Award®-winning cinematographer John Toll.
- Steven Spielberg & E.T. – Watch an interview with Steven Spielberg, as he reflects back on the film and discusses his experience working with the actors, as well as his overall and current perspective on E.T.
- The Music of E.T.: A Discussion with John Williams – Interviews and footage focused on the long-standing relationship between John Williams and Steven Spielberg.
- Designs, Photographs and Marketing of E.T
- E.T. Designs by Production Illustrator Ed Verreaux
- E.T. Designs by Carlo Rambaldi
- Spaceship Designs by Ralph McQuarrie
- Production Photographs
- Marketing E.T. A Look Back – A special insider's look into the making of E.T. featuring interviews with Steven Spielberg, the cast, and others intimately involved with the film.
- The E.T. Reunion – The cast and filmmaker reunite to discuss their thoughts on the impact of the film.
- The 20th Anniversary Premiere – Composer John Williams played the score of E.T. live at the Shrine Auditorium for the re-release premiere of E.T. This featurette gives us a behind the scenes look at this presentation.
- Deleted Scenes
- Theatrical Trailer