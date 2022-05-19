E.T. 40th Anniversary Funko Pops Drop at Funkoween 2022

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial debuted in theaters all the way back in June of 1982. That means one of the most iconic sci-fi movies ever made is celebrating its 40th birthday this year, and Funko is ready with a wave of Pop figures as part of their huge Funkoween 2022 event.

Given that Funkoween is focused on crossing the Halloween halfway point in the year, it's only fitting that the E.T. Funko Pop wave is headlined by the Halloween scenes from the film. This includes a Pop Moment of E.T. and Elliot flying (glow-in-the-dark) and a Pop figure of Elliot with E.T. in the bike basket. The rest of the common figures in the E.T. 40th anniversary Funko Pop lineup include E.T. in disguise, E.T. with flowers, E.T. in a robe holding a phone, Elliot, and Gertie. Exclusives in the wave include the following:

Funko Pop! Movies: E.T. 40th Anniversary – E.T. 3 Pack – Walmart Exclusive

Funko POP! Movies: ET With Glowing Heart – Target Exclusive

Needless to say, E.T. is a fan favorite film, and has inspired countless directors and actors. For example, Colin Farrel recently revealed his love for the movie in an episode of Hot Ones:

"What I thought was remarkable at first when I saw it was E.T., and the excitement of that creature coming from a distant plane, and I would still find that remarkable today," Farrell explained. "But what I find more remarkable about it now is what a story it is about broken families. Like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Steven Spielberg has made some of the most, as far as I'm concerned, entertaining films in the history of cinema. But even when they're entertaining, at the core, there's some kind of emotional and psychological fracture going on. The family in E.T. is in trouble. The feds walking through the forest, and the keys are rattling -- the keys haunted me, every time I heard keys rattling as a child. And magic. When they take off for the first time in that forest and they start flying...I got goosebumps. I got teary-eyed on the couch this Christmas, but that's me [thinking about] my mortality and stuff, I'm sure of it. You know, nostalgia and melancholy. But, you know. So many reasons why it's a great film."

Of course, you might be wondering whether or not the 1988 E.T.-inspired film Mac and Me will get a wave of Funko Pops for its 35th anniversary next year. We would say that the odds are slim, but never underestimate the power of Paul Rudd.