E.T. 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Gift Sets Are Over 50% Off Right Now
Amazon and Walmart exclusive E.T. 4K Blu-ray gift sets are up for grabs with mega deals.
If you didn't pick up the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Steven Spielberg's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial when it was released in 2017, the limited edition 40th anniversary gift sets released last year might entice you. There are two exclusive options available – a version with a classic lunchbox that might look a lot like the one you carried around in elementary school in the early '80s, and a version with a Bendyfig. What's more, both are over 50% off a the time of writing. A breakdown of these options can be found below.
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Gift Set [4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital] / 30.49 (53% off) – Amazon Exclusive: Includes a tin tote lunchbox with thermos, booklet, and a certificate of authenticity.
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Gift Set [4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital] / $14.99 (57% off) – Walmart Exclusive: Includes an E.T. Bendyfig figure
Disc 1 – E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Bonus Features:
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- 40 Years of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- TCM Classic Film Festival: An Evening with Steven Spielberg
- The E.T. Journals
- Deleted Scenes
- Steven Spielberg & E.T.
- A Look Back
- The Evolution and Creation of E.T.
- The E.T. Reunion
- The Music of E.T.: A Discussion with John Williams
- The 20th Anniversary Premiere
- E.T. Ride
- Designs, Photographs, and Marketing
- Theatrical Trailer
- Special Olympics TV Spot
