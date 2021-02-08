Tim Burton and Winona Ryder React to Timothee Chalamet as "Edgar Scissorhands"

✖

A number of Super Bowl commercials this year saw famous talent reprising roles from their past, including Winona Ryder returning as her Edward Scissorhands character for a Cadillac commercial seeing Timothée Chalamet playing "Edgar Scissorhands," with original director Tim Burton confirming his delight at the imagined sequel to his 1990 film. Most fans shared their appreciation at how Chalamet would make the perfect choice to play the character in a future project, as Ryder herself expressed how "surreal" it was to play her Kim Boggs character alongside Chalamet's Edgar, with the actress also voicing her support of Chalamet's performance of the character.

"It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years," Burton shared in a statement with Los Angeles Times. "I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it."

Throughout much of the commercial, fans were left to wonder what the character could be promoting, only for viewers to learn that the commercial was promoting Cadillac's all-electric LYRIQ and its hands-free steering option. Given the challenges of a life with scissors for hands, the commercial closes with Edgar appreciating the ability to take part in normal activities.

"It was quite a moment. Very surreal," Ryder recalled to Vanity Fair. "I was really blown away by [Chalamet] and everyone’s work putting the character together. He is such a beautiful guy, so talented, so incredibly kind and unique. Really the perfect person to embody that character."

In the original film, an eccentric inventor creates a humanoid son, though the inventor passes away before he can complete the creation, resulting in son Edward being forced to give himself hands out of objects laying around the home. When discovered by a door-to-door saleswoman, Edward is taken to a suburban home in hopes of adapting to a more traditional lifestyle.

Edward Scissorhands has earned a passionate following over the years, as it not only spotlighted Burton's bizarre and macabre filmmaking sensibilities, but also displayed Johnny Depp's abilities at personifying even immensely strange characters. While IDW Publishing delivered a sequel storyline back in 2014, fans would still surely like to see a new live-action adventure, with talks likely to emerge following Chalamet's endearing performance.

