Edward Scissorhands Is the Early Winner in the Super Bowl Ad Battle

By Jamie Jirak

The Super Bowl is mere hours away and people are already hyping up some of the star-studded commercials. Some fan favorites so far have included Elijah Wood celebrating Lord of the Rings, a Wayne's World reunion, John Travolta doing a Grease dance, and a fun team-up between Ryan Reynolds, Diddy, and David Beckham. However, it looks like the winner of the ad wars is currently the Edward Scissorhands commercial from Cadillac. The ad sees Winona Ryder reprising her role as Kim Boggs with Timothée Chalamet playing her son, Edgar Scissorhands. The commercial is currently a top trend on Twitter as fans gush over the hilarious and adorable ad.

"It was pretty surreal to have Timothée play my son, Edgar," Ryder shared, according to Variety. "Timothée is an incredible guy — so talented and sweet. I felt a pretty instant bond with him."

You can watch the ad here before checking out some of the Twitter reactions below...

Super Bowl LV will feature the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it is scheduled to take place today, February 7th, starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT. This year, folks can stream the football game for free via CBS Sports. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl right here.

