Edward Scissorhands Is the Early Winner in the Super Bowl Ad Battle
The Super Bowl is mere hours away and people are already hyping up some of the star-studded commercials. Some fan favorites so far have included Elijah Wood celebrating Lord of the Rings, a Wayne's World reunion, John Travolta doing a Grease dance, and a fun team-up between Ryan Reynolds, Diddy, and David Beckham. However, it looks like the winner of the ad wars is currently the Edward Scissorhands commercial from Cadillac. The ad sees Winona Ryder reprising her role as Kim Boggs with Timothée Chalamet playing her son, Edgar Scissorhands. The commercial is currently a top trend on Twitter as fans gush over the hilarious and adorable ad.
"It was pretty surreal to have Timothée play my son, Edgar," Ryder shared, according to Variety. "Timothée is an incredible guy — so talented and sweet. I felt a pretty instant bond with him."
You can watch the ad here before checking out some of the Twitter reactions below...
timothée chalamet as johnny depp in edward scissorhands always on my mind pic.twitter.com/nnCwK9ZekV— potter (@louistfIeur) February 7, 2021
winona ryder in an edward scissorhands nostalgia ad for cadillac.... this is my dream— anya ✨ (@joycefinkels) February 4, 2021
It's easy to be cynical about nostalgia-grab Super Bowl commercials but this one is pretty delightful. Winona Ryder is back as Kim Boggs, and Timothée Chalamet is perfect casting as a new Edward Scissorhands. It almost makes you wish this concept was used for an actual movie... https://t.co/iDDukXRCkO— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) February 7, 2021
“edward scissorhands was a movie i adored growing up and the opportunity to step into that world was a dream come true.” - timothée chalamet pic.twitter.com/PBD5VnNE5l— ☆ (@frostedchalamet) February 7, 2021
when i say one of my favorite movies is edward scissorhands, this is what i mean pic.twitter.com/orIZz3Hwfy— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) February 7, 2021
The Edward Scissorhands ad should have brought Diane Weiss back.— Curtis Kimberlin Jr (@ckimberlinjr) February 7, 2021
Timothée Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands, son of Edward Scissorhands is the best casting there will ever be, even if it is just for a tv spot. pic.twitter.com/CqJmQWjXtn— Angy ✌🏻 (@Angy__Fa1) February 7, 2021
looking forward to the big game tomorrow (timothee chalamet as edward scissorhands commercial w winona ryder)— adrianna (@adriomgg) February 7, 2021
interviewed @realchalamet about playing “edgar scissorhands” in a new super bowl ad and why winona ryder reminds him of saoirse ronan https://t.co/Uo0RyVUts7— keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) February 7, 2021
Super Bowl LV will feature the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it is scheduled to take place today, February 7th, starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT. This year, folks can stream the football game for free via CBS Sports. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl right here.