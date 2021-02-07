Timothee Chalamet Plays Edward Scissorhands' Son in Super Bowl Commercial Featuring Winona Ryder

✖

It's Super Bowl Sunday, which means there are plenty of celebrity-fueled commercials to look forward to! We've already seen a Wayne's World reunion thanks to Uber Eats, John Travolta recreating a Grease dance for Scotts & Miracle-Gro, Elijah Wood celebrating Lord of the Rings for AT&T, and Ryan Reynolds teaming up with Diddy and David Beckham for their various alcohol brands. The latest ad for the All-Electric Cadillac LYRIQ involves a team-up we never expected. Winona Ryder reprises her role as Kim Boggs from the 1990 classic Edward Scissorhands. However, instead of Johnny Depp playing the titular character, Kim chronicles the life of their son, Edgar, who is played by Timothée Chalamet.

"Timothée Chalamet stars as Edgar, the son of Edward Scissorhands, and Winona Ryder reprises her role as Kim Boggs. Watch as the all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ helps Edgar take the wheel with a high-tech helping hand," Cadillac writes in the YouTube description. The video features Edgar struggling with day to day life due to his inherited scissorhands. However, life starts looking up for the sad young man when his mom gets him the new hands-free vehicle. You can check out the ad in the video below:

"It was pretty surreal to have Timothée play my son, Edgar," Ryder shared, according to Variety. "Timothée is an incredible guy — so talented and sweet. I felt a pretty instant bond with him."

The ad was directed by David Shane, however, Edward Scissorhands' director, Tim Burton, did approve of the concept.

"It's rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years," Burton was quoted in the ad's press release. "I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it."

What did you think of the Cadillac ad featuring Timothée Chalamet and Winona Ryder? Do you have a favorite commercial from the Super Bowl so far? Tell us in the comments!

Super Bowl LV will feature the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it is scheduled to take place today, February 7th, starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT. This year, folks can stream the football game for free via CBS Sports. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl right here.