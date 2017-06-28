Edgar Wright Shares Some Interesting History Behind Jon Hamm’s Baby Driver Character

✖

Edgar Wright fans were recently treated to the long-awaited first trailer for his upcoming horror flick, Last Night in Soho, which is set to star Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie. However, many fans are also still waiting on news about Baby Driver 2, which Wright teased again earlier this year when he confirmed the script was written. There haven't been any updates since then, but Wright did take to Instagram yesterday to share a fun behind-the-scenes fact about the first film.

"In Baby Driver, Jon Hamm's character is nicknamed 'Buddy', but his real name (heard on a police radio) is Jason Van Horn. This was my little tribute to Clint Eastwood's longtime stunt double, stunt co-ordinator & sometime director, the legendary Buddy Van Horn, who sadly passed away last month. RIP Buddy." You can view Wright's post below:

"It’s written," Wright told Variety when asked about the Baby Driver sequel earlier this year. "I’ve actually written three drafts of it... It’s funny, you get fans on social media saying, 'What’s happening to blah blah,' and you know there’s a global pandemic, right?," Wright added with a laugh. "Some things are beyond even me."

Last year, it was reported that the studio was looking for a new woman lead, said to act "as a foil to Lily James' character Debora." Production was originally expected to begin late last year, but it sounds like things are on hold for the foreseeable future. It was also previously reported that Ansel Elgort would be reprising his as the titular character with James returning as well as Jon Bernthal and CJ Jones.

As for Last Night in Soho, you can read a description of the movie here: "Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…"

Wright previously detailed how the inspiration for the film came from his own experiences in the area. "The idea for the movie is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho," the filmmaker told to Total Film. “I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, ‘What have these walls seen?’ And walking the streets late at night. Soho’s become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface. It’s one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen."

Last Night in Soho is scheduled to hit theaters on October 22nd.