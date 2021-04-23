New Look at Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho Unveiled

✖

With his trilogy of films Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End, filmmaker Edgar Wright injected plenty of humor into horror, action, and sci-fi adventures, but with his upcoming film, Last Night in Soho, the director has hinted that he has crafted a much more conventional thriller than his fans might be expecting, with an all-new photo from the upcoming film being released by Total Film. In this regard, it would seem that the film could fall more in line with his previous film Baby Driver, which was a more traditional action film that still featured plenty of comedic moments. Last Night in Soho is slated to hit theaters on April 23rd.

“The idea for the movie is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho,” Wright detailed of his latest to Total Film, per GamesRadar. “I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, ‘What have these walls seen?’ And walking the streets late at night. Soho’s become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface. It’s one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen.”

The outlet describes of the film, "In 2019, Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a young woman from the country, arrives in London to pursue her passion for fashion design. Things don’t go great. Meanwhile, in 1965, singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) similarly discovers that the big city’s supposedly gold-paved streets are riven with cracks that can swallow you whole."

(Photo: Universal Pictures/Total Film)

Throughout all of his films, Wright has established himself as an immensely kinetic filmmaker, using precisely timed cuts and musical sequences to inject energy into a narrative that feels entirely unique to his movies, with this new film seemingly offering audiences a much different tone.

“It will feel very different to my other films,” Wright revealed to Empire last summer. “But I’ve always liked films which have a slow burn into something else, and a lot of my movies have that feeling. Last Night starts in a more psychological realm and then starts to get increasingly intense as it goes along. And I always like to gravitate towards making a film in genres I miss, and there’s a certain type of psychological horror film that you got more in the ‘60s and ‘70s, that have something of an operatic nature. I’m using that kind of visual grammar.”

