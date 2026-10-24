Elden Ring Movie Budget is Good News for Filmgoers & Breaks A Studio Record

A24 has greenlit a record budget for one of its next features, and that’s good news for fans of massive fantasy epics. A24, the studio behind Everything Everywhere All at Once is backing up its big ambitions for its first major video game adaptation, Elden Ring. The approved budget for the Alex Garland film is reportedly around the $200 million mark. That’s nearly three times the amount for their previous highest budgeted movie, Marty Supreme. The Timothée Chalamet film grossed $191 million against a $70 million budget. A24 made its name on low-budget dramas and horror films while also acquiring indie movies out of the festival circuit. Now the studio is greenlighting epics that may need to work a little harder to get a return on investment.

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According to the Wall Street Journal, Elden Ring’s production budget is approaching $200 million. Since a 2022 funding round that raised $225 million and a subsequent round led by Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital in 2024, A24 has been working to build out its larger productions, with the studio’s valuation rising to $3.5 billion. Most recently, Google invested some $75 million in A24 as part of a partnership that includes AI filmmaking tools. That additional funding has given A24 the ability to move beyond its indie origins and compete with the major studios on projects like Elden Ring.

A24 Is Making a Blockbuster on Its Own Terms

A24’s Green Knight

Elden Ring is a sprawling fantasy epic, with a mythology to match Game of Thrones. It’s largely because the writer of HBO’s fantasy phenomenon, George R.R. Martin, worked with FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki to create the game’s mythos and backstory. Martin is also producing the movie. The Lands Between are crawling with warring demigods, ancient bloodlines, dragons, and some truly nightmarish creatures. Bringing all of that to life isn’t going to come cheap, including the gargantuan Erdtree looming over the landscape.

The investment also makes Elden Ring one of the most expensive video game adaptations ever made. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time cost Disney an estimated $200 million. It made $336 million at the global box office but did nothing to kickstart the franchise the studio wanted. Universal’s Warcraft cost about $160 million and made $439 million globally, with the bulk of the money coming from China, but that wasn’t enough to get a sequel greenlit. Both movies were based on familiar video game properties, expensive effects, and pre-existing fantasy worlds, but neither movie turned out to be the blockbuster franchise its studio was hoping for. Elden Ring is a massive gamble for A24, which is spending almost three times more than it ever has on one film.

A24’s own record regarding a fantasy hasn’t always been a box office winner either. Alex Scharfman’s Death of a Unicorn and David Lowery’s The Green Knight weren’t major box office successes. Both movies did have something different to offer, though, with The Green Knight serving an offbeat take on Arthurian legend and Death of a Unicorn using its mythical beast as a vehicle for skewering corporate greed. Neither attracted a large theatrical audience, but both are worthwhile artistic experiments and found success on streaming. And in modern streaming economics, even a disappointing theatrical release can serve as a marketing campaign that helps a mid-budget film find its audience at home.