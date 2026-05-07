5 Fantasy Movies That Are Better Than the Book

When it comes to adaptations, there’s a tendency to assume the book is better — but these fantasy films prove that’s not always the case. Fantasy can be a difficult genre to get right on the big screen, even with modern technologies and larger budgets making it easier to capture the more outlandish elements of a story. Books in the category are often lengthy and complicated, and squeezing long narratives, detailed magic systems, and large-scale world-building into a film’s runtime is no easy feat. This is why so many adaptations are finding new and improved life on TV. (Just look at Percy Jackson and the Olympians, His Dark Materials, and Harry Potter.)

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Of course, not all fantasy movies are worse off than their source material. There are a number of films that manage to do their books justice, including the Harry Potter movies, Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Yet it takes a special adaptation to surpass the book it’s based on, something only a select few titles accomplish. From a more iconic take on a whimsical classic to a trilogy that somehow improves on a nearly flawless story, these movies manage it.

5) The Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum is a classic, and the same is true of its movie adaptation. The latter continues to be more widely known and memorable, however, and it’s largely because the 1939 film’s vibrant visuals, musical additions, and character portrayals all leave more of an impression. The Wizard of Oz is a great example of how visuals can be used to enhance a fantasy story from its original, on-page telling. However, even narratively, the film makes a number of changes to the novel. Although the book is still worthwhile, these alterations make us more invested in Dorothy’s story, offering better characterization and more emotional depth. The film also makes a wise choice to move away from the more grounded nature of the source material.

4) Howl’s Moving Castle

Hailed as one of Studio Ghibli’s best films, Howl’s Moving Castle is a must-see animated classic. It’s based on a 1986 novel by Diana Wynne Jones, which is still worth reading but is quite different — and falls a bit short of the iconic anime movie. Like The Wizard of Oz, Howl’s Moving Castle demonstrates how well-done visuals can enhance the setting and feel of a story. The film also adds social commentary and plays up the connection between Howl and Sophie. These changes make the film a bit more emotionally resonant, though it’s still a close call between the film and the book. Both are incredible, but it’s easy to see why the movie is the more popular iteration.

3) How to Train Your Dragon

2010’s How to Train Your Dragon has spawned multiple sequels and a live-action adaptation, exploding in a way its source material never has. The fact that Cressida Cowell’s original story is a children’s book probably doesn’t do it any favors, as adult audiences are less likely to reach for it. By contrast, the DreamWorks adaptation continues to appeal to viewers of all ages. The increased attention isn’t the only reason How to Train Your Dragon stands out as a fantasy film better than its book, however. The film does a better job of creating layered characters and conveying emotional depth and stakes. Because of this, it tends to be more impactful, making for a more well-rounded experience overall.

2) The Princess Bride

Like so many titles on this list, The Princess Bride is another movie that’s difficult to compare to its book counterpart — mainly because the differences lend themselves to their respective formats. William Goldman’s book has its place among must-read fantasy classics, and it does a better job with its satirical elements. However, the 1987 film is often deemed superior. This is understandable, as its pacing is a step up from the source material’s. Plus, the film’s incredible cast comes to define these characters. Both versions have their strengths, but The Princess Bride movie proves just a bit more compelling. It’s also even more of a delight to revisit.

1) The Lord of the Rings

This one might be controversial, as J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings is a masterpiece in its own right. Yet I’d argue Peter Jackson’s film trilogy proves just a little bit better than the source material, mostly because it removes a lot of the books’ more tedious details and streamlines the story for a wider audience. The films maintain the heart of Tolkien’s story and don’t sacrifice a ton of Frodo’s journey. Yet they improve the pacing, action, and emotion of the books, which is no easy feat. There’s a reason the Lord of the Rings films hold up so well, and it’s because they’re such masterful adaptations. They show exactly how the jump from page to screen should be done, and they deserve praise for it.

What’s a fantasy movie you think is better than its source material? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!