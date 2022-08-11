Michelle Yeoh, Brian Cox, Stanley Tucci, and More Join Russo Bros. New Netflix Movie





Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Bros. have scored another big blockbuster hit with their new Netflix movie The Gray Man. Along with a confirmed sequel to that film comes news that Netflix and The Russos are working on yet another project together: The Electric State, which is putting together a pretty exciting cast. Michell Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Avatar: The Way of Water), Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Brian Cox (Succession), and Jenny Slate (Venom) are all reportedly set to join the cast the "event film." No word yet on what their respective roles will be.

The Electric State has already cast Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3) in leading roles; Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are adapting the script from an Illustrated novel by writer Simon Stålenhag.

The plot of The Electric State is as follows:

"Set in an alternative future, it tells the story of a teenage girl (Millie Bobby Brown) who realizes that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process."

This sort of casting is sure to bring The Electric State a lot more attention than its sci-fi premise will generate. The curious thing is trying to discern which of these actors in the cast are playing live-action humans in the film, and which ones will be doing voice and/or motion-capture work to become the robotic characters that are commonplace in this futuristic world.

The Russo Bros. have been making big things happen for Netflix when it comes to launching blockbuster-level feature-film franchises. The filmmaking duo united with Avengers star Chris Hemsworth for the action movie Extraction, which became Netflix's biggest premiere at the time in 2020. Extraction was overwhelmingly successful enough to spawn an upcoming sequel; The Russo Bros.' Gray Man movie was also a smash hit (even with its $200 million price tag) and star Ryan Gosling is already set to return for a sequel. With that kind of track record, it's no wonder that The Russos will have the budget and clout and fully realize the world of The Electric State – or the star power to pull in a mass audience.

