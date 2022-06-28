The Electric State: Russo Bros. Movie Starring Millie Bobby Brown Heads to Netflix

Way back in 2020 it was revealed that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo were developing an adaptation of The Electric State, a film that would star Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown and be produced by Universal. Apparently the film is switching gears and has landed at Netflix with the streamer confirming it earlier today on social media. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the movie, an adaptation of an illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag, moved to Netflix after its budget ballooned to over $200 million. With the upcoming The Gray Man from the Russos arriving on Netflix later this summer, previously confirmed to be their most expensive movie ever, it makes sense why it would change hands.

THR also reveals that in addition to moving to Netflix, and with both Russos and Millie Bobby Brown still attached, the film is also circling Chris Pratt to star as well. Pratt previously worked with the Russos on both of the Avengers movies, a trend that the directors have continued to exploit with all their post-Marvel work (their Apple TV+ movie Cherry starred Spider-Man's Tom Holland while The Gray Man stars Chris Evans). Even more Marvel Studios alums will join them on The Electric State too with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely penning the script for the movie as well.

A previously released description for the project reads as follows: "Set in an alternative future, it tells the story of a teenage girl (Millie Bobby Brown) who realizes that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process." Filming is scheduled to begin this fall on the project.

Millie Bobby Brown will star in The Electric State, a sci-fi movie directed by The Russo Brothers.



Set in a retro-futuristic past, it follows an orphaned teen (Brown) as she traverses the American West with a robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.

"This is a very human story about a teenage girl with all the powers of a teenage girl and nothing more," Markus previously said in a statement on the film. "Another thing we are really proud of when it comes to this story is all the major characters, barring one supporting character, are women which is super exciting to be involved in."

The Gray Man won't be released by Netflix until later this summer, but that the streamer is already very eager to continue their working relationship with The Russo Brothers is surely a good sign. As previously reported, the budget for The Gray Man is also "north of $200 million" according to sources, meaning Netflix is clearly very bullish on huge blockbusters from the directing team. Fans of the MCU will naturally wonder what such a project by the Russos could mean for their next swing at bat with Marvel, but this seemingly means that a return to the house of ideas could be some time away.