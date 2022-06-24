Hugh Jackman Reviews Elvis Movie: "Incredible"

Hugh Jackman reviewed Elvis and called the movie "incredible." He posted about the film on Twitter and said that he enjoyed going with Deborah-Lee Furness. Getting special shout outs were Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker and Austin Butler for bringing the legend back in full color. A lot of cinema-goers were pleased with Elvis this weekend. Holding off Top Gun: Maverick for the top spot is no small feat. Baz Luhrmann has to be thrilled as well. He took a massive swing on this project as a sort of human interest piece on a popular entertainer. There's been a lot of concern from observers that movies like this might not be able to cut through in a pandemic environment. But, Elvis delivered and it will be exciting to see where everything goes.

A previous interview saw Luhrmann talking about what went into hid decision to chase Elvis. "I love biopics, but this is not really a biopic, right? It's really about, for me, America in the 50s and the 60s and the 70s," Luhrmann revealed. "And if you want to talk about America in the 50s and 60s and the 70s at the center of culture, for the good, the bad, and the ugly, is a figure [like] Elvis Presley."

"Like how Shakespeare would take a historical figure like a king and explore a big theme, or Amadeus isn't really about Mozart when you learn so much about Mozart, it's about jealousy," he continued. "What this movie is about is America in those three epochs — Elvis the rebel, Elvis the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, and Elvis the living legend, the icon trapped in that hotel not 10 minutes from here, by a man called Colonel Tom Parker."

Warner Bros. dropped a brand new description of the biopic! "The movie explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks)," Warner Bros.'s synopsis reads. "The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)."

