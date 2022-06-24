Elvis Gets Streaming Premiere Date on HBO Max
After becoming a surprising success at the box office, Baz Luhrman's acclaimed Elvis biopic is heading to streaming even sooner than some movie fans may have expected. Elvis, starring Austin Butler, has established itself as one of the more popular dramas of 2022, and viewers who didn't make it out to theaters to see the nearly three-hour film will be glad to know it will be arriving on HBO Max in a matter of days.
This week, HBO Max released the list of movies and TV shows making their way to its streaming roster throughout the month of September, and Elvis is slated for a debut on September 2nd. The new film will be arriving on HBO Max next Friday, allowing everyone with a subscription the opportunity to watch it.
Elvis is the only film hitting HBO Max on September 2nd, but the day before will see a horde of new additions make their way to the service. Here's the list of titles being added to HBO Max on September 1st:
The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
Andy Hardy's Blonde Trouble, 1944
Andy Hardy's Double Life, 1942
Andy Hardy's Private Secretary, 1941
Angela, 1995
Another Thin Man, 1939
The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
Beau Travail, 1999
Cat People, 1942
The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
Double Trouble, 1967
Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
Frankenstein, 1970
Girl Happy, 1965
Glory, 1989
Harper, 1966
Holiday, 1930
Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
The Host, 2013 (HBO)
Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
It Happened at the World's Fair, 1963
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
The Nitwits, 1935
The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
Operation Crossbow, 1965
The Outfit, 1973
Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
Ratcatcher, 1999
Red Dust, 1932
The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
Road to Singapore, 1931
Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
Rosetta, 1999
The Scapegoat, 1959
The Sea Wolf, 1941
Screaming Eagles, 1956
Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
Song of the Thin Man, 1947
Spinout, 1966
The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
Till the End of Time, 1946
Topsy-Turvy, 1999
Torpedo Run, 1958
Varda by Agnès, 2019
Village of the Damned, 1960
Waterloo Bridge, 1940
We're All Going To The World's Fair, 2021
What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
Where the Boys Are, 1960
Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
Working Girls, 1986
Young Guns, 1988
Young Guns II, 1990
Zandy's Bride, 1974
