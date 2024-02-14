Emily Blunt Confirms She Was Up for Role in Christopher Nolan's Batman Films

Oppenheimer undeniably made a splash when it debuted in theaters last year, breaking records and continuing a pretty impressive cinematic track record for Christopher Nolan. As a new interview reveals, one of Oppenheimer's stars almost came close to working with Nolan years ago on his iconic Dark Knight trilogy of DC films. During a recent Q&A with Happy, Sad, Confused, Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt revealed that she did previously meet with Nolan about be involved with the Dark Knight trilogy. While she did not name the role that she might have potentially been in contention for, she did acknowledge that she wasn't "right" for the part.

"I met him very briefly, but I don't think I was right," Blunt explained.

What Is Christopher Nolan's Next Movie?

Following the smash success of Oppenheimer, many have wondered what Nolan's next theatrical film will end up being. As the director explained in an interview late last year, his next film to hit the big screen definitely won't be as dark.

"I definitely– part of me wants to leave the story behind," Nolan explained. "I mean, it's a great privilege to be able to talk about a film that you've made that's now going into the home and on 4k and Blu-ray and all the rest. It's great to be able to sit here and talk to you about the success of the movie. That's a huge privilege. But the subject matter is very dark. It's nihilistic. And, yeah, there's part of me that's quite keen to move on and maybe do something, you know, not quite as bleak."

Will Emily Blunt Play a Superhero?

Over the years, Blunt has addressed the idea of joining some sort of superhero franchise, after briefly being offered the role of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and subsequent years of being fancast as characters like Captain Marvel and Sue Storm. In a 2021 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Blunt acknowledged the fervor around wanting her in those kinds of parts, but admitted that it might not be for her.

"It's not that it's beneath me," Blunt revealed. "I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow. I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.—it would've been amazing…but I don't know if superhero movies are for me. They're not up my alley. I don't like them. I really don't. It's been exhausted. We are inundated—it's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well. It's not to say that I'd never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I'd be interested."

