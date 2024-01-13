Josh Hutcherson Says He Hasn't Seen Oppenheimer Because of Fortnite Obsession

Josh Hutcherson has missed out on some of the biggest movies of 2023 thanks to his Fortnite obsession. Video games have begun to completely overtake other forms of entertainment and even encroach on other mediums over the last decade. Gaming is becoming increasingly accessible through the various consoles that offer different levels of experiences such as the portability and casualness of the Nintendo Switch, something affordable like the Xbox Series S, or something more hardcore like an Xbox Series X which is more expensive and gives you one of the best console gaming experiences. On top of that, the games themselves are much more attractive too with games like Fortnite being simple, accessible, and extremely addicting. We've heard a lot of celebrities in recent years talking more and more about their gaming habits and Fortnite seems to be at the center of most of them. Director Zack Snyder has been very transparent about the effect the shooter has had on his life, for instance.

Now, The Hunger Games and Five Nights at Freddy's actor Josh Hutcherson is opening up about his own Fortnite obsession. When speaking with Josh Horowitz, the actor confessed he hasn't seen Oppenheimer, Maestro, or Past Lives and chalked it up to his addiction to Fortnite. He also noted he "lives under a rock" and "stares at walls and plays Fortnite", in case you were wondering what a movie star does with their free time. Hutcherson didn't go into more detail about his gaming habits or his Fortnite obsession, but it's clear it's pretty consuming if he didn't make time to go see a movie like Oppenheimer as someone who exists as a notable presence in Hollywood.

Josh Hutcherson says he spends all of his spare time staring at walls and playing Fortnite.



“I haven’t seen ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Maestro’, ‘Past Lives’, and it might be because of Fortnite.”



(Source: @joshuahorowitz) pic.twitter.com/ERMwIodKk6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2024

As of right now, a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's has yet to be formally announced, but Hutcherson did previously let slip that they are already working on it. Given the box office success of the film and the reaction from fans, this isn't much of a surprise. We're not sure when the movie will be announced let alone released, but we'd have to imagine Blumhouse would want to move quickly on this to capture the momentum.