Emily Blunt Admits That Superhero Movies "Aren't Really for Her"

Superhero movies have grown more and more mainstream over the past decade-or-so, and fans have spent that time hoping to see a number of high-profile actors and actresses embody certain roles. Arguably one of the biggest fancasts over the years has been Emily Blunt, who Marvel fans have wanted to see play everybody from Black Widow to Captain Marvel to (most recently) Sue Storm. In a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Blunt spoke about the years she has spent tangentially tied to the world of superhero movies, beginning with her being offered the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2 and Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger. As Blunt actually revealed, she feels pop culture has been "inundated" with superhero media to the point of exhausting it, and that she would only play a superhero if it was something unique.

“It’s not that it’s beneath me," Blunt revealed. "I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow. I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.—it would’ve been amazing…but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t. It’s been exhausted. We are inundated—it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well. It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.”

So, this might dash the hopes of those who have been wanting Blunt could portray Sue Storm in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot — although it certainly doesn't entirely rule out her possibly landing the role. Blunt and her real-life husband, John Krasinski, have been one of the most popular fancasts for Reed Richards and Sue Storm, something that the actress

"Well I don't know, you're gonna have to speak to Feige about it, right?" Blunt told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "No, fan casting is obviously so flattering and lovely, but I don't see it as anything other than hypothetical until they cast someone else. I don't know."

Oddly enough, Blunt does have a superhero project set on her upcoming filmography, with the actress set to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in a Netflix adaptation of Ball and Chain.

