Emma Stone's Baby Daughter's Name Revealed

Emma Stone's baby daughter's name has been revealed, and it is "Louise Jean McCary." Stone and her husband, director Dave McCary, got married last fall, and welcomed their daughter in mid-March but kept the details of the birth quiet for some time before news broke. Naming the baby "Louise Jean" is reportedly a tribute to Emma Stone's grandmother Jean Louise - a tradition carried by Emma herself (real name: Emily Jean Stone). The details of Emma Stone's baby name of choice were leaked by TMZ, which apparently got a look at the official state registry of the name.

Being a new mom hasn't stopped Emma Stone from pushing ahead with the effort to help get Hollywood up and running again, after the standstill caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oscar-winning actress has a big new film arriving just in time for Memorial Day: Disney's Cruella, an origin story of the One Hundred and One Dalmatians villain, with Stone playing the titular role.

(Photo: Disney)

Hot on the heels of Cruella hitting theaters (and Disney+ Premium Access), Stone will have another big film on the horizon: the recently-announced Frankenstein film, Poor Things. Stone will star in that film alongside Avengers star Mark Ruffalo and Aquaman star Willem Dafoe. Poor Things is said to be loosely inspired by Mary Shelley's Frankenstein but will see Ruffalo's character reanimating Emma Stone's character - although things won't go according to plan. The film will be directed by The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthismos, and already sounds like it could be an awards contender, based on the talent involved.

Then there were the rumors swirling late last year that Stone could be one of the many Spider-Man movie franchise stars rumored for a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment of Marvel Studios and Sony's rebooted Spider-Man movie series. Stone played Gwen Stacy, the love interest of Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Amazing Spider-Man franchise of the 2010s. Seeing her appear onscreen again as part of Marvel's Spider-Man franchise would be a thrill for fans. Amazing Spider-Man franchise stars Andrew Garfield and Jamie Foxx are also rumored for an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home - as are original Spider-Man trilogy stars Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina.

Here's the synopsis for Cruella, you can watch it in theaters or on Disney+ Premium Access ($29.99) starting on May 28th.