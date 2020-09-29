Emma Stone Marries Saturday Night Live Writer

✖

The Amazing Spider-Man and Cruella star Emma Stone has officially gotten married. People recently confirmed that Stone has tied the knot with Saturday Night Live writer and director Dave McCary, after the pair previously got engaged in December. Rumors began to swirl about Stone and McCary after the duo were spotted wearing matching rings while photographed walking together earlier this month. According to previous reports, Stone and McCary initially met when Stone hosted SNL in 2016, and they began dating in 2017.

McCary is a member of the sketch comedy group Good Neighbor, alongside SNL stars Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett, and SNL writer Nick Rutherford. McCary joined SNL in its 39th season as a segment director, helming multiple viral segments on the series in the years since. McCary also directed the 2017 film Brigsby Bear, as well as multiple episodes of Epic Rap Battles of History.

Stone and McCary have famously kept their romance private over the years, only publicly appearing together for the first time at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that,” a source told People shortly after their engagement. “He totally supports her, and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely.”

“Two highly successful people in the entertainment business don’t always give the other the space they need,” the source added. “But he encourages her, and she loves that.”

According to Page Six, Stone and McCary postponed their wedding earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- but fans still speculated that they would soon be tying the knot.

