Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Isn't Retiring from Acting

Emma Watson has been tied to some of the biggest blockbusters of the past few decades, from the Harry Potter franchise to Disney's billion-dollar remake of Beauty and the Beast. Still, the actress and humanitarian's filmography has ebbed and flowed here and there over the years, sparking speculation that she might be stepping away from acting altogether. The most recent rumors came courtesy of The Daily Mail, which alleged that Watson would be retiring from acting, in order to focus on life with her partner, Leo Robinton. Jason Weinberg, Watson's manager at United Entertainment, quickly debunked the news in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, confirming that her career has not gone "dormant."

"Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't," Weinberg explained.

This news will surely be a pleasant surprise to fans of the actress, as the news of her potentially retiring quickly caused a firestorm on social media. The fact that Watson hasn't had any onscreen credits since playing Meg March in 2019's Little Women made the rumor definitely seem plausible -- but given Watson's habit of not consistently acting in projects every year, and the ongoing nature of film and TV productions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, her not be attached to any major projects at the moment makes sense.

Watson's personal life has often served as a topic of conversation in the media, particularly after she revealed that she considered herself to be "self partnered" in a 2019 interview with British Vogue.

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” Watson revealed at the time. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

“I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal…’” Watson said of the societal expectations put on women her age. “Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious. And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

