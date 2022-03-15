Disney+ Reveals How Many Times Encanto Fans Have Rewatched the Movie

There is no movie on the planet right now quite as popular as Encanto. After a decent outing at the box office this past November, Encanto became a global phenomenon seemingly overnight when it was added to Disney+. Encanto has been the biggest streaming film over the last few months, and the arrival of its sing-along version this weekend will likely add to its growing popularity. Perhaps the most important part of Encanto‘s success, at least for Disney+, is how often fans are rewatching the movie once they’ve seen it.

The majority of Encanto views are actually rewatches. When Disney announced the release of the Encanto sing-along edition, the company revealed that Encanto has actually been rewatched more than 180 million times around the globe. Once is clearly not enough for families who enjoy Encanto.

According to Disney, Disney+ subscribers that have watched Encanto an average of five times. Statistically, viewers that watch Encanto once will likely go back to check it out again. Those rewatches have seriously helped propel Encanto to the top of the streaming charts this year.

The film’s success also owes a lot to its soundtrack, which has been dominant on the Billboard charts for weeks and weeks, passing the bars set by Frozen nearly a decade ago.

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special “gift” when they’re young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.

