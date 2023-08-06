Stephanie Beatriz Hopeful for Encanto Sequel

Encanto won Best Animated Feature at last year's Academy Awards after a sizable $256 million haul at the global box office. The film also became a viral sensation thanks to its Grammy-winning soundtrack and beloved characters. Now, Encanto lead Stephanie Beatriz is hoping to appear in the inevitable sequel.

"I would love to work with them again. That team on that film was so incredible to work with that. I think a lot of [Jared Bush and Byron Howard's] time right now is being taken up by other stuff," Beatriz told TheWrap in a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike interview. "I know Jared and I think Bryon too are working on the second Zootopia right now. But I would love to work with them again."

Beatriz added that she's a big fan of the entire Disney brand, and she's hoping as much as the next person for a follow-up to the movie.

"I go to the parks a lot and whenever people recognize me they ask about that too. So I know fans of the film are really, really eager to know if it's gonna get a sequel, I would love to do that," she continued. "I think there's a ton of story to be told and there's so many people that would love to see that, but I haven't heard jack s–t."

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alumnus isn't the only person who's addressed a continuation of the film. Last year, Bush himself seemingly teeased a potential sequel on Twitter.

"I'm asked a LOT if there'll be more #Encanto – movies, TV, Theater, etc," Bush wrote on Twitter. "I'll say this, it was always our dream, but the real deciders are the fans who found themselves in this story, who saw their family in ours, who chose to spend time with the Madrigals... and want to again.🙏"

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special "gift" when they're young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.