Avengers: Endgame Directors React to Spider-Man Box Office Records With Perfect Artwork

After an uneven 2025 at the box office (where even The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ $521.8 million haul was considered a mild disappointment), Marvel Studios is riding high again thanks to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The web head’s first live-action film in five years has smashed even the rosiest expectations, shattering box office records left and right as it’s already reached the $1 billion mark worldwide. One of the most notable records Brand New Day broke was domestic opening weekend, bringing in a staggering $360 million, topping the $357.1 million Avengers: Endgame grossed back in 2019. Now, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have offered their congratulations.

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On Instagram, the filmmakers celebrated Brand New Day‘s accomplishment, congratulating members of the cast and crew. “The gauntlet has been passed…” their caption partially reads. The Russos’ post features amazing artwork designed by BossLogic, featuring Spider-Man wearing the Infinity Stones on his hand as he’s draped by an American flag (symbolizing Brand New Day‘s domestic record). Check it out in the space below:

Could Avengers: Doomsday Break Brand New Day‘s Box Office Record?

Seeing the Russos take the time to celebrate Brand New Day‘s achievement is nice on multiple fronts. For starters, there’s the obvious Marvel connection here. The Russos have worked with multiple people who were involved with Brand New Day (remember, Tom Holland’s debut as Spider-Man happened in the Russos’ Captain America: Civil War 10 years ago) and they’re happy to see history be made. This is also the directors’ way of continuing a longstanding Hollywood tradition. In the ’70s and ’80s, as Steven Spielberg and George Lucas traded the “highest-grossing film of all time” belt between each other, the old friends would take ads out in the newspaper to offer their congratulations.

The Russos are in second place now, but it might only be a few months before they find themselves back on top. December is when Avengers: Doomsday releases, and many will be interested to see if it could break Brand New Day‘s record. For what it’s worth, Doomsday earned $16.5 million in advanced ticket sales after a single day, and that was from only 1,000 locations (none of which were IMAX). That haul doubled the figure Deadpool & Wolverine posted, but it was behind the previous two Spider-Man movies, setting up a fascinating Marvel box office showdown.

It remains to be seen how Doomsday will fare critically, but word of mouth should have a bigger impact on its legs. At least as far as the opening weekend is concerned, Doomsday should be critic-proof. As evidenced by the ticket presales and number of trailer views, interest in the film is high even though the MCU’s reputation is not as sterling as it once was. Fans are curious to see how Marvel balances all of the moving pieces, and with rumors concerning everything from how Steve Rogers fits into the narrative to what cameos Marvel is hiding, there will be an impetus to see the movie as soon as possible to avoid spoilers. All that said, Doomsday topping $360 million in one weekend would be an incredibly tall task. Only two movies in history have earned $300+ million openings, and while Doomsday is anticipated, the hype levels aren’t close to Infinity War or Endgame (at least right now) due to a perceived lack of buildup across the Multiverse Saga.

There’s also the sandworm-sized elephant in the room. Doomsday is opening on the same day as Dune: Part Three, another highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel. The odds of Dune topping Doomsday at the box office are low, but the films could eat into each other’s business a bit — especially since Dune has secured an exclusive IMAX run. This situation is not really comparable to Brand New Day and The Odyssey this summer; The Odyssey had already been playing for two weeks by the time Brand New Day came out, so they weren’t truly in direct competition with each other. The Odyssey had a clear runway before passing the baton to Spider-Man, allowing both films to post historical numbers. It’ll be interesting to see how “Dunesday” pans out, but it would be quite surprising if there was a new opening weekend king in town by the end of it.