Resident Evil Director Reveals Which Game From Series Scared Him the Most, And Why He’ll Never Play it That Way Again

Resident Evil is one of gaming’s true mega franchises, and it continues to find new ways to immerse fans in its trademark world of survival horror. The gaming side of the franchise is as strong as ever, with Resident Evil Requiem releasing to acclaim earlier this year and the anticipated remake of Code Veronica hitting in 2027. After a number of attempts, the franchise may finally be set to deliver on the big screen as well with Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie, which looks to deliver the sort of harrowing experience franchise fans love from the games. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Cregger about which Resident Evil game scared him the most and why he won’t play that game the same way ever again.

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ComicBook caught up with Cregger at San Diego Comic-Con, where he was asked which game outside of the series scares him the most. It quickly came back to Resident Evil though, and specifically Resident Evil Village. “I think Resident Evil 8 has the scariest sequence of any video game I’ve ever played. So I mean I have to kind of have to kneel before the, what am I saying? Kneel before the king, but I just think the Resident Evil franchise is the scariest.”

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Zach Cregger Won’t Ever Play Resident Evil 8 The Same Way Again

Resident Evil has gone through a bevy of evolutions over the years in terms of how it immerses players in the world. The first Resident Evil games were third-person and featured tank controls, and though the controls were updated over time, the third-person would remain (with some tweaks and updates) through Resident Evil 4 and beyond. That all changed in Resident Evil 7, which changed to a first-person view, and that’s continued to be the case in both Village and Requiem.

The new games also introduced the ability to play Resident Evil in Virtual Reality, and if you thought the game was scary in third person, VR takes the experience and ramps it up to 11. Cregger played Village in VR as well, but that’s not likely going to happen again simply due to how intensely scary it is. Regarding Village, Cregger said, “I think it’s the best one, and there’s a sequence in 8, I played in VR, and I was just like I can’t handle it. I had to stop. It’s so intense.”

It’s one thing to experience the already frightening and disorienting events of Village in first person, which is incredibly intense in its own right anyway, especially with certain sequences in the castle. Now imagine putting that into an even more up-close format that puts you even further into the action, and you have VR Resident Evil. Even for someone like Cregger who clearly has no problem with horror, it’s an intense experience, which is a credit to how Capcom delivered the true Resident Evil experience in VR.

Resident Evil lands in theaters on September 18th.