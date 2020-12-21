Disenchanted: Patrick Dempsey Reportedly Returning for Disney's Enchanted Sequel

✖

After years and years of talking about making a sequel to Enchanted, the folks at Disney are finally moving forward with the project. It was officially announced during the Disney Investor Day presentation earlier this month that Disenchanted was in the works for Disney+, with Amy Adams returning to play the beloved princess Giselle. So far, Adams is the only cast member whose return has been confirmed by Disney, but a new report suggests that her main scene partner will be making a comeback as well.

According to The DisInsider, Patrick Dempsey is returning to star in Disenchanted, reprising his role as Robert Philip from the first film. It was Dempsey's Robert that Giselle ultimately fell in love with after arriving in the real world, so it would've been pretty surprising had the character not found a way to return in the sequel.

Disenchanted, a sequel to the hit film Enchanted, will stream exclusively on @DisneyPlus. Amy Adams returns for more fantastical fun as Giselle! 👑 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The report from DisInsider also says that Disenchanted will be bringing back the character of Morgan, Robert's daughter, as well. However, there hasn't been any casting news on that front, so it's unclear who will be brought in for the role.

There will be a new villain in Disenchanted, so the one character that fans are now waiting to hear about is Prince Edward, who was played by James Marsden. At the beginning of 2020, long before Disenchanted was announced by Disney, Marsden spoke with ComicBook.com and was unsure about his role in the franchise going forward, if there was going to be another movie.

"The odds are probably less so on [Enchanted 2] because they've been talking about making that movie for a while but I hope so, I hope we make it," Marsden explained. "I think they're trying to get the script right. And I think Amy's interested, we haven't really spoken about it but I keep I keep hearing about it. But I also don't- you know, we've been fooled before that it was gonna happen, it didn't happen. We should do it before we get too long in the tooth."

At this point, there is no word from Disney as to when Disenchanted could be released. All we know at this point is that it will be heading straight to Disney+, unlike its 2007 predecessor.

