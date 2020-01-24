Disney’s Enchanted 2: James Marsden Breaks Silence on Sequel Rumors

As Walt Disney Studios continues to expand its library with reboots, remakes, and original projects for the big screen and the new Disney+ streaming service, there are a lot of popular franchises being revived or given sequels over the coming years. But the fan-favorite Amy Adams-starring film Enchanted has remained untouched since its original released over a decade ago. While there have been rumblings of a sequel to the modern fairy tale mashup flick, Disney has yet to move forward and formalize plans for a sequel.

ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian had the opportunity to speak with actor James Marsden, who played Prince Edward in Enchanted, and prodded him about the status of the long-rumored sequel.

“The odds are probably less so on [Enchanted 2] because they’ve been talking about making that movie for a while but I hope so, I hope we make it,” Marsden explained. “I think they’re trying to get the script right. And I think Amy’s interested, we haven’t really spoken about it but I keep I keep hearing about it. But I also don’t- you know, we’ve been fooled before that it was gonna happen, it didn’t happen. We should do it before we get too long in the tooth.”

Marsden is currently promoting the impending release of Sonic the Hedgehog, but at least he’s open to the idea of returning for another Enchanted film. Even legendary songwriter Alan Menken revealed last year that there were plans to make the sequel.

“Yes, we’re doing Enchanted 2,” Menken told Den of Geek. “We’ve had meetings. Five films I have right now that are waiting for a greenlight. They’re all standing at the light right now, and at some point they’re going to go ‘greenlight!’”

But Marsden’s co-star Patrick Dempsey seems skeptical as well, telling Entertainment Tonight back in October 2018 that he’s hopeful it comes together.

“We’ll see what happens,” Dempsey said of the sequel. “I think it’s such a beloved movie we need to make sure it’s right before we move forward. And certainly, Amy was remarkable in that film and she’s an incredible actress and James Marsden as well. We’ll see, I hope it can live up to what we did originally, that’s the important thing. If it happens, then we do it.”

While we wait on more updates for Enchanted 2, fans can see Marsden next appear in Sonic the Hedgehog premiering on February 14th.